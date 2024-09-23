First-of-its-kind ALS clinic set to open soon at Miami Valley Hospital South

ALS United Ohio, an advocate for ALS research and patient support, invested $163,000 to fund the creation of the new ALS Clinic, which is designed to enhance the quality of care for ALS patients by providing comprehensive services under one roof in a supportive, family-oriented atmosphere, the health care care system said.

It will feature a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including a fellowship-trained neuromuscular physician, neurologic advanced practice providers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, dietitians, respiratory therapists, social workers and nurse case managers, according to Dr. Adam Deardorff, director of the Neuromuscular Center at the Clinical Neuroscience Institute and medical director of the new clinic.

“We’ll also have an ALS United Ohio social worker as part of this team, who can connect patients with organizational resources,” Deardorff said Friday.

This multidisciplinary approach allows patients to see all necessary providers during a single visit, which minimizes the burden on both patients and their caregivers, he said.

“Studies have shown that attending an ALS clinic regularly can extend life by a year or more, and we are honored to serve our patients with these much-needed services,” Deardorff said. “By integrating our services in this way, we’re not just offering a new clinic, we’re providing a more compassionate and efficient approach to ALS care.”

Friday’s event included a ceremonial Ice Bucket Challenge to commemorate 10 years since the viral sensation launched.

“The Ice Bucket Challenge played a crucial role in raising awareness for ALS, and this new clinic represents our ongoing commitment to improving the lives of those affected by this challenging disease,” Deardorff said.

The clinic will welcome its first patients in October, he said.

“The opening of the ALS Clinic is a testament to the progress we’ve made since the Ice Bucket Challenge began,” said Marlin Seymour, president & CEO of ALS United Ohio. “We’re proud to fund this essential clinic and excited to see the positive impact these new services will have on patients and their families in the greater Dayton area.”