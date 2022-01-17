Hamburger icon
First snow of 2022: How much did your community get?

FILE PHOTO: Two boys play on snow covered streets in Oakwood, Feb. 9, 2021. JIM NOELKER/ STAFF PHOTO
FILE PHOTO: Two boys play on snow covered streets in Oakwood, Feb. 9, 2021. JIM NOELKER/ STAFF PHOTO

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

By Kristen Spicker
Sunday marked the first widespread snowfall of 2022 with most of Ohio getting covered in a layer of snowflakes. While South Central and Southeast Ohio saw the most snow, most communities in the Miami Valley reported between an inch or two.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported accumulating snow is finished for this snowfall, but scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day Monday.

As of Monday morning, here’s how much snow has been recorded in the Miami Valley, according to NWS:

Butler County

  • Hamilton: 1.2 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Monday
  • Liberty Twp.: 1.5 inches reported as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday

Clark County

  • Springfield: 1.5 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Monday

Greene County

  • Beavercreek: 2.4 inches reported as of 12 a.m. Monday
  • Beavercreek: 1.1 inches reported as of 8:50 p.m. Sunday
  • Bellbrook: 2 inches reported as of 7:34 a.m. Monday
  • Fairborn: 2.1 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Monday
  • Xenia: 1.5 inches reported as of 9:15 a.m. Monday
  • Xenia: 1.5 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Monday

Montgomery County

  • Centerville: 1.8 inches reported as of 12:19 a.m. Monday
  • Centerville: 2.5 inches reported as of 11:40 p.m. Sunday
  • Centerville: 2 inches reported as of 11:10 p.m. Sunday
  • Centerville: 1.5 inches reported as of 11:02 p.m. Sunday
  • Dayton International Airport: 0.8 inches reported as of 7:40 a.m. Monday
  • Dayton International Airport: 0.8 inches reported Sunday
  • Farmersville: 1 inch reported as of 7 a.m. Monday
  • Huber Heights: 2 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Monday
  • Kettering: 1.8 inches reported as of 9:37 p.m. Sunday
  • Moraine: 2 inches reported as of 11:25 p.m. Sunday
  • Moraine: 1.6 inches reported as of 11:20 p.m. Sunday

Warren County

  • Genntown: 1.2 inches reported as of 10:29 p.m. Sunday
  • Kings Mill: 2 inches reported as of 10:19 p.m. Sunday
  • Lebanon: 1.7 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Monday
  • Loveland: 1.7 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Monday
  • Maineville: 2 inches reported as of 1:05 a.m. Monday
  • Mason: 1.9 inches reported as of 10:12 p.m. Sunday
  • Morrow: 2 inches reported as of 5:50 a.m. Monday

