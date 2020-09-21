First-time participant rides to first place in cycling contest

The 22nd Blue Streak season will conclude Oct. 13. Interested riders may go to bluestreaktt.com to register at least six days before the event.

Blue Streak starts on Skeel Avenue across from the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. Parking is available in the southern portion of the parking lot that extends along Skeel from the Tennis Club to the golf driving range. A portable restroom is available between the parking lot and the driving range.

Blue Streak riders are released at 30-second intervals starting at 6 p.m. Riders are encouraged to arrive earlier to prepare their bikes and to get their numbers. No numbers will be available after 5:45 p.m.

Helmets are required. Masks are required at check-in, when picking up your bib and when within 6 feet of other participants or event officials.

Social-distancing guidelines must be observed during the entire event. Please do not gather in groups and observe the cones at check-in and the start line. If you have become sick or do not feel comfortable participating on event day due to COVID-19, please email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil for a full refund.

Plans call for the Blue Streak Time Trial to resume April 13, 2021, and continue the second Tuesday of each month through Oct. 12, 2021.