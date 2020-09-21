First-time participant rides to first place in cycling contest

There were 107 bicyclists who circled Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area A flightline perimeter roads in the fourth 2020 Blue Streak Time Trial Sept. 8. More than 100 bicyclists have participated in each of the four Blue Streak Time Trials so far this year.
Johnathan Freter, 28, of Cincinnati and Team 11eleven, finished first, covering the 10-mile course in just 20 minutes and 4 seconds for an average speed of 29.9 mph. Freter was competing in his first Blue Streak Time Trial, but his resume includes professional bicycle racing teams, such as Jelly Belly and Astellas.
Freter’s ride ended three years of Blue Streak domination by Joshua Bozue, 35, of Fairborn. Bozue finished second in 20:50.6.
Dr. Gary Painter of Fort Wayne, Indiana, finished third in 21:15, and said about Freter’s ride, “I would say this record will stand for years!”
Several Wright-Patterson military and civilian personnel participated.
The 22nd Blue Streak season will conclude Oct. 13. Interested riders may go to bluestreaktt.com to register at least six days before the event.
Blue Streak starts on Skeel Avenue across from the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. Parking is available in the southern portion of the parking lot that extends along Skeel from the Tennis Club to the golf driving range. A portable restroom is available between the parking lot and the driving range.
Blue Streak riders are released at 30-second intervals starting at 6 p.m. Riders are encouraged to arrive earlier to prepare their bikes and to get their numbers. No numbers will be available after 5:45 p.m.
Helmets are required. Masks are required at check-in, when picking up your bib and when within 6 feet of other participants or event officials.
Social-distancing guidelines must be observed during the entire event. Please do not gather in groups and observe the cones at check-in and the start line. If you have become sick or do not feel comfortable participating on event day due to COVID-19, please email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil for a full refund.
Plans call for the Blue Streak Time Trial to resume April 13, 2021, and continue the second Tuesday of each month through Oct. 12, 2021.