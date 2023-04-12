Five Rivers MetroParks names next CEO

“Her ability to not only manage and work with the budget but also lead workgroups and the cross functional teams has really, really been stellar,” Davis said.

Davis also cited Hesser’s knowledge of the levy that provides MetroParks with 80% of its funding, last re-upped in 2018. That levy costs taxpayers about $5 per $100,000 in property value, and brought in about $19.7 million in 2022, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Both Hesser and Davis said the importance of the parks was highlighted in 2020 and 2021, when many people felt unsafe leaving the home and socializing with others but felt safe to recreate in parks.

Hesser said there are current projects, such as a $500,000 grant to improve wetlands in Trotwood, that can help improve the parks.

Davis noted the demand for parks has increased, and people want high-quality, close, safe parks.

But with the increase in demand for parks also came a decrease in volunteers, Hesser said, mostly because MetroParks had to shut down volunteer programs for a while and the volunteers may have drifted away.

She said there are current plans to reengage volunteers, including a website to get those interested to sign up and an event on April 22 to adopt a park. She said hours can be more flexible, such as a Thursday night after work, rather than during the day when staff are working or on weekends.

Hesser said her priority when she gets into her new position will be working on the strategic plan for the area, which includes equity and inclusion and sustainability goals. That includes making sure everyone in the community feels welcome in the parks and the outdoors, and making sure the MetroParks system is financially viable for decades to come.

“So making sure that we have and we’re applying our resources, whether it’s financial or personnel, to the places and spaces that the public enjoys,” she said.