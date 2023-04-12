Five Rivers MetroParks names next CEO

The Five Rivers MetroParks board has named Karen Hesser as its next CEO and plans to confirm her appointment at their Thursday meeting.
Hesser is currently the chief of operations for MetroParks and came to the region in 2012, when she was hired as the director of park services and legislative affairs. She previously worked in parks departments in Glendale, Arizona and Chester County, Pennsylvania.
“I literally moved here because of Five Rivers MetroParks and what they provide,” Hesser said. “Knowing what I know and what I’ve experienced in other areas of the country, it really is an exceptional agency.”
Rebecca Benná announced last year she plans to retire from her position in spring 2023. She has led the organization since March of 2011.
Karen Davis, the Five Rivers MetroParks board president, said Hesser was selected after a national search. Because the region’s parks are so widely known, Davis said there was a good deal of interest in the position, but they ultimately picked Hesser due to her experience and leadership.
“Her ability to not only manage and work with the budget but also lead workgroups and the cross functional teams has really, really been stellar,” Davis said.
Davis also cited Hesser’s knowledge of the levy that provides MetroParks with 80% of its funding, last re-upped in 2018. That levy costs taxpayers about $5 per $100,000 in property value, and brought in about $19.7 million in 2022, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.
Both Hesser and Davis said the importance of the parks was highlighted in 2020 and 2021, when many people felt unsafe leaving the home and socializing with others but felt safe to recreate in parks.
Hesser said there are current projects, such as a $500,000 grant to improve wetlands in Trotwood, that can help improve the parks.
Davis noted the demand for parks has increased, and people want high-quality, close, safe parks.
But with the increase in demand for parks also came a decrease in volunteers, Hesser said, mostly because MetroParks had to shut down volunteer programs for a while and the volunteers may have drifted away.
She said there are current plans to reengage volunteers, including a website to get those interested to sign up and an event on April 22 to adopt a park. She said hours can be more flexible, such as a Thursday night after work, rather than during the day when staff are working or on weekends.
Hesser said her priority when she gets into her new position will be working on the strategic plan for the area, which includes equity and inclusion and sustainability goals. That includes making sure everyone in the community feels welcome in the parks and the outdoors, and making sure the MetroParks system is financially viable for decades to come.
“So making sure that we have and we’re applying our resources, whether it’s financial or personnel, to the places and spaces that the public enjoys,” she said.
