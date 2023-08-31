Five things to know about the future of the Dayton region

Nineteen Dayton region leaders and experts weighed in on what Dayton will be like in 20 to 25 years.
Here are five key takeaways:
1. They were optimistic that the region and its people are ready for the challenges of the future.
2. The region’s assets include its people and their “can-do” attitude, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a diversified economy, strong educational and health care institutions, and a culture of innovation.
3. More needs to be done to battle poverty and inequity.
4. The impact of climate change is already being felt and the region will need to cope with that as the earth continues to warm, bringing stronger storms, heavier rainfall and flooding, heatwaves, wildfires and other problems.
5. The region has an array of amenities including a strong arts scene and library system, parks, recreation trails, popular sports teams, and the Dayton International Airport which will help attract and retain residents.
Story participants
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Cassie Barlow, president - Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education
Bob Brecha, director of sustainability program - University of Dayton
Michael Colbert, administrator - Montgomery County
Shelley Dickstein, city manager - Dayton
Sue Edwards, president - Wright State University
Deborah Feldman, president and CEO - Dayton Children’s Hospital
Alcinda Folck, interim associate extension director and state program leader for agriculture and natural resources - Central State University
Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO - Dayton Development Coalition
Steven Johnson, president - Sinclair Community College
Ramanitharan Kandiah, professor of environmental engineering and chair of water resources management department - Central State University
Stephanie Keinath, vice president of strategic initiatives - Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce
Morakinyo A.O. Kuti, vice president for research and economic development - Central State University
Vince Lewis, associate vice president of entrepreneurial initiatives - University of Dayton
Debbie Lieberman, commissioner - Montgomery County
Brian Martin, executive director - Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
Jeffrey Mims, Jr., mayor - Dayton
Krishna Kumar V. Nedunuri, professor of environmental engineering and director of the water quality lab at the International Center for Water Resources Management - Central State University
Stacy Wall Schweikhart, CEO - Learn to Earn Dayton
Eric F. Spina, president - University of Dayton
