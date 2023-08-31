Five things to know about the future of the Dayton region

Nineteen Dayton region leaders and experts weighed in on what Dayton will be like in 20 to 25 years.

Here are five key takeaways:

1. They were optimistic that the region and its people are ready for the challenges of the future.

2. The region’s assets include its people and their “can-do” attitude, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a diversified economy, strong educational and health care institutions, and a culture of innovation.

3. More needs to be done to battle poverty and inequity.

4. The impact of climate change is already being felt and the region will need to cope with that as the earth continues to warm, bringing stronger storms, heavier rainfall and flooding, heatwaves, wildfires and other problems.

5. The region has an array of amenities including a strong arts scene and library system, parks, recreation trails, popular sports teams, and the Dayton International Airport which will help attract and retain residents.

Story participants

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Cassie Barlow, president - Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education

Bob Brecha, director of sustainability program - University of Dayton

Michael Colbert, administrator - Montgomery County

Shelley Dickstein, city manager - Dayton

Sue Edwards, president - Wright State University

Deborah Feldman, president and CEO - Dayton Children’s Hospital

Alcinda Folck, interim associate extension director and state program leader for agriculture and natural resources - Central State University

Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO - Dayton Development Coalition

Steven Johnson, president - Sinclair Community College

Ramanitharan Kandiah, professor of environmental engineering and chair of water resources management department - Central State University

Stephanie Keinath, vice president of strategic initiatives - Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

Morakinyo A.O. Kuti, vice president for research and economic development - Central State University

Vince Lewis, associate vice president of entrepreneurial initiatives - University of Dayton

Debbie Lieberman, commissioner - Montgomery County

Brian Martin, executive director - Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

Jeffrey Mims, Jr., mayor - Dayton

Krishna Kumar V. Nedunuri, professor of environmental engineering and director of the water quality lab at the International Center for Water Resources Management - Central State University

Stacy Wall Schweikhart, CEO - Learn to Earn Dayton

Eric F. Spina, president - University of Dayton

