Flag Day celebrations commence in honor of the history of the nation’s flag

Americans are observing Flag Day today, recognizing the United States’ adoption over 240 years ago of the basic American flag design of 13 red and white stripes, with a star representing each state.

Locally, Greene County Fairgrounds will hold their annual Gene Fischer Flag Day Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. today, with Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy presenting a speech.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Continental Congress settled on the flag design on June 14, 1777, with 13 stars at that time. Celebrations began in the 1860s and continue today.

Greene County is also giving the opportunity for people to respectfully dispose of any old or tattered flags at the following locations:

* Greene County Sheriff’s Office;

* Greene County Fairgrounds Administration Building;

* Lobby of the Greene County Commissioner’s Office.

Local organizations offer several other flag-related programs. In Centerville and Washington Township, residents are invited to participate in “The Avenue of Flags,” a program that raises money for youth programs and scholarships across the community.

For $50 annually, the Township will place a 3-foot by 5-foot American flag in front of your home for Memorial Day Weekend, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day weekend, and Veteran’s Day.