Dayton Children’s hosting holiday gift drive for patients Saturday

FLOC donates toys, winter clothes to nearly 1,000 kids with children services

33 minutes ago
For the Love of Children (FLOC) donated holiday gifts for hundreds of kids working with Montgomery County Children Services Wednesday.

Among the gifts were toys, games, mittens and coats, which will go to nearly 1,000 children. During the holiday season, FLOC donates to approximately 2,500 children through additional donations to schools, churches and registered families, according to Montgomery County.

“It’s absolutely breathtaking the way they rally around our families,” said Craig Rickett, associate director of Montgomery County Job and Family Services Children Services Division.

In addition to donations, FLOC also offers multiple activities throughout the year, including tutoring and other programs, Rickett said.

Doug Mann, a volunteer with FLOC, said he loves giving back and the holiday season is his favorite part of the year.

“Giving back to the community is my Christmas,” he said.

Rickett stressed the importance of different partnerships between volunteers and agencies to help strengthen the community.

“It’s the community coming together,” he said. “Not any one of us could do this by ourselves. But FLOC and all of their donors and partners partnering with us is absolutely amazing.”

