Food service company to lay off 62 workers at Dayton International Airport

A food service company that operates at the Dayton International Airport on Thursday notified the state of Ohio it plans up to 62 layoffs in the fall.
HMSHost cited the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the travel and restaurant industries by causing unforeseen business circumstances that led to a sudden and drastic decline in business.
“Never in the history of aviation and the hospitality industry, have we experienced such catastrophic customer traffic declines,” human resources manager Dorothy Beard stated in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice letter to the state’s Office of Workforce Development.
The Dayton International Airport started the year strong with passenger numbers up compared to the early part of 2019. However, the number of passengers were down 52.7 percent for May compared to May 2019, the mot recent numbers made available.
HMSHost furloughed employees beginning in March, and now will make the temporary furlough a permanent layoff on Oct. 15 for those you have not been recalled by then.
The layoffs include baristas, bartenders and servers, cooks, cashiers, maintenance, managers and supervisors, the letter stated.
HMSHost is part of Autogrill S.p.A. – the world’s largest provider of food and beverage services for travelers – with approximately 41,000 associates worldwide, according to the company’s website.