Former assistant county prosecutor sentenced to 30 days in jail for sexual imposition, assault

Visiting Judge Daniel Hogan also sentenced Amos to five years of community control.

Amos on Friday said he was sorry that he did “not make better decisions.”

“I am not the victim, and I am not blaming alcohol,” he said. “I believe everyone is responsible for their actions. I am not above the law.”

Amos was indicted last year on two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition — four of the counts were dismissed against the man in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court as a part of his plea deal.

Court records say that on June 12, 2020, Montgomery County Sheriff’s detectives met with the alleged victim, who said the incident occurred on April 19 or April 26, 2013.

The Dayton Daily News does not typically name the victims of crime, but Andrew Ball said he wanted to speak about his experience.

Ball on Friday said an evening in 2013 that began with shooting pool with a friend ended in him waking up, confused and naked, in Amos’ home. He had never met Amos before that night. Only later did he remember pushing away Amos’ head while he was slipping in and out of consciousness.

Ball said he felt like he had to hold the hand of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to keep the investigation proceeding.

The Dayton Daily News previously reported how the investigation of Amos lasted years and involved county prosecutors and multiple counties — all the while Amos continued getting bonuses and pay raises — and how court watchers say the terms of Amos’ pretrial release was unusual.

Amos resigned from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office the day of his indictment.

Tier 1 sex offenders are required to report annually for 15 years.