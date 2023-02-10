Former Central State University president dies

During his stint at Central State, the university’s website said Thomas increased enrollment, established an accredited manufacturing engineering program and strengthened the band and athletic programs.

Thomas resigned from Central State in March 1995 after months of discovery that showed the university was $5 million in debt and nearly bankrupt. The state had to advance the school $1.2 million to make its payroll obligations.

After leaving Central State, Thomas continued his career as an educator, author and an orator. He urged Black students to “get in the habit of spending more time in the library.”

He was selected by Presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton to serve on the historically Black college/university (HBCU) advisory board, and he was selected by President Clinton to be an official representative to the first democratic elections in South Africa. He formed a relationship with Nelson Mandela and pledged to bring more students from South Africa to Central State.

In a statement, his son, Jeffrey Thomas, said, “My father loved people and education. He used his life experiences to provide opportunities for young people to succeed. My dad told me, ‘I have lived a great life and I have done what I was supposed to do. I am ok with being at rest.’”

He received his master’s degree in education from Miami University and his doctorate of education administration from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Services are pending for Thomas.