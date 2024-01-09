Former county leader Colley takes interim role in Troy city government

The vacancy was created with the departure of Mark Wendling as of Dec. 31. He resigned to take the job as executive director of the Miami Valley Risk Management Association. Wendling had been hired for the Troy position effective Jan. 3, 2022.

Colley served as the county commissioners’ administrator beginning in July 2021 before resigning in March 2022.

She was hired through Local Gov Consultants of Beavercreek, where she is the chief administrative officer, according to the company’s web site. Titterington said he anticipates the firm would assist with a hiring process as part of the city’s contract. The city is paying $105 per hour for the services, he said.