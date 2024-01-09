Former county leader Colley takes interim role in Troy city government

The city of Troy has named former Miami County commissioners’ administrator Charlotte Colley as its interim assistant director of public service and safety during a search for a permanent hire.
Colley was hired effective Dec. 28 with a contract through March, said Patrick Titterington, who is city service and safety director (Troy’s version of the city manager role). The contract allows for extensions.
The vacancy was created with the departure of Mark Wendling as of Dec. 31. He resigned to take the job as executive director of the Miami Valley Risk Management Association. Wendling had been hired for the Troy position effective Jan. 3, 2022.
Colley served as the county commissioners’ administrator beginning in July 2021 before resigning in March 2022.
She was hired through Local Gov Consultants of Beavercreek, where she is the chief administrative officer, according to the company’s web site. Titterington said he anticipates the firm would assist with a hiring process as part of the city’s contract. The city is paying $105 per hour for the services, he said.
