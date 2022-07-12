dayton-daily-news logo
Former Danbarry Cinemas site demolished in Miami Twp.

Crews demolish the former site of Danbarry Cinemas behind the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

The former site of Danbarry Cinemas behind the Dayton Mall is no longer.

Crews are there today to demolish the shuttered movie theater.

Kenwood Dealer Group purchased the dilapidated building that once was home to Danbarry Cinemas along with approximately eight acres for $2.1 million in early 2021. Miami Twp. trustees last November approved rezoning for a $7 million car dealership to replace the theater.

Despite the purchase of the site and the rezoning approval, Miami Twp. tweeted today that what is coming to the site is “TBA” — or “to be announced.”

“The final development plan has not been approved yet, so officially we do not have the final design of what will be placed on the site,” Assistant Administrator Chris Snyder told the Dayton Daily News. “The zoning permits the dealership use, but plans can always change and we are only part way through the full approval process at this point.”

A photograph of the former Danbarry Cinemas building in Miami Twp. taken in October 2021. Kenwood Lincoln-Mercury LLC bought the former Danbarry Cinemas building along with about eight acres at 8300 Lyons Ridge Rd. in Miami Twp. earlier that year. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

