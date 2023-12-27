Former Dayton youth treatment center worker sentenced to probation in sex abuse case

31 minutes ago
A former employee at a Dayton residential treatment facility who pleaded guilty to having sexual conduct with a minor was sentenced to probation.

Jade Aryel Lowe, 26, of Huber Heights, was sentenced to up to five years of community control and ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Tier II sex offenders are requested to register their address every 180 days for 25 years.

If Lowe violates the terms of her probation, she faces one to five years in prison.

She pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in November, according to court documents. A sexual battery charge was dismissed.

On March 30, Dayton police responded to Dayton Children’s Hospital after a social worker reported Lowe engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. The sexual conduct reportedly occurred multiple six months earlier at Northcutt Residential Treatment Center, a facility for boys who experienced abuse and neglect.

The teen discussed the sexual conduct during at interview at Michael’s House in Greene County, according to municipal court documents.

Lowe told police the incidents took place multiple times, according to an affidavit.

