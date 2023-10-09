Former Kettering hospital president remembered for his leadership

Robert Lee “Bob” Willett, former president and CEO of Kettering Medical Hospital (now Kettering Health), is being remembered for his leadership in the community and at the health system.

Willett died on Aug. 4 about three weeks before his 88th birthday on Aug. 28 in Ringgold, Georgia.

Willett arrived at Kettering Health in 1962 when the hospital was still under construction, Kettering Health said. He joined the administrative staff of Kettering Health Main Campus, then known as Kettering Medical Center, as the director of patient business. He moved through the ranks, becoming president of Kettering Health Main Campus in 1979. He was president and CEO for 15 years, his obituary said.

“Mr. Willett’s tenacious curiosity and commitment to the success of the organization were the driving force behind many ‘first in Dayton’ achievements throughout his 31-year career at Kettering Health, from the highest number of heart surgeries performed in a year to the region’s most advanced Radiation Oncology Department,” Kettering Health said in a statement about Willett from the organization.

Willett facilitated a number of advances in this region’s medical industry, including the Verticare Program, which later became known as outpatient surgery. He helped bring diagnostic equipment to Kettering Health Main Campus, including having the first CT Scanner, MRI, and PET scanner in the region, his obituary says. He also help to establish the centralized blood bank system in Dayton, as well as helped bring Hospice to Dayton.

He also directed a $40 million expansion of Kettering Health Main Campus, which added 150 beds and expanded outpatient facilities and parking areas, the hospital system said.

“Throughout his tenure, he continued the dream set by Kettering Health’s founders by ensuring world-class, compassionate health care was available in the Dayton community. We are grateful for the legacy he left on our organization, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” Kettering Health said.

Willett also collaborated with other hospital systems through the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association. He was a member of the GDAHA board that approved starting the Disaster Medical Assistance Team OH5, now part of the National Disaster Medical System, at the request of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center, GDAHA said. The National Disaster Medical System supplements the national medical response by assisting state and local authorities during major peacetime disasters, such as man-made or natural disasters.

Willett was a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He received the Distinguished Service Appreciation Award from the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association. Willett retired in 1993.

Willett was married to his wife Crystal for 55 years until she died, and he was later married to his wife Jean Snider for four years until she died. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

In October, the family will be honoring his wishes with a quiet family service in Michigan.