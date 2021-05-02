Former Montgomery County clerk of courts dies

He added, “I will miss him very much.”

Zimmers attended Colonel White High School for two years and then graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Duke University and his master’s degree from the University of Dayton.

According to a June 3, 2000 story in the Dayton Daily News, Zimmers decided to retire instead of seeking reelection that year because he had Hepatitis C, which was damaging his liver. At the time of the story, he had served seven and a half years as Clerk of Courts.

While in office, Zimmers established an index of court cases and dockets online.

Zimmers is the son of former Montgomery County Probate Judge Neal F. Zimmers Sr., and Annibel Zimmers.

Zimmers is survived by his wife, Dr. Sharon Zimmers; daughter, Stefanie Zimmers; siblings, Neal (Billie) Zimmers, Jr.; Elaine Zimmers Johnson and Dr. Ann Marie Rogers, as well as many other family members.

A celebration of life will be held on May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Coco’s Bistro on Warren Street. In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Judge Neal and Annabel Zimmers Scholarship Fund in the care of The Dayton Foundation, 40 N. Main St., Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423.