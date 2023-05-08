Foul play not suspected after man found dead in vehicle in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Sunday afternoon, but foul play isn’t suspected at this time.
The body was reported around noon Sunday in the 100 block of East Hillcrest Avenue.
The deceased is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released at this time.
It’s not clear how long the man was in the vehicle.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
