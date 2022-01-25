Hamburger icon
Franklin hires new varsity football coach

The Franklin Wildcats take the field for their game against Carlisle at Atrium Stadium in Franklin in 2019. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY E.L. HUBBARD

By , Staff Writer
41 minutes ago

Franklin High School will have a new varsity football coach this fall.

Luke Hurst, the offensive coordinator from the Northmont High School football team, was hired as a social studies teacher and varsity football coach Monday by the Franklin Board of Education. His salary will be $66,435 for his teaching position and $8,486 for the head coach supplemental contract, according to Superintendent Michael Sander.

Hurst, an alumnus of Northmont High School, replaces Larry Cox, who left after one season to become the head coach at Fairborn High School.

Prior to becoming the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Hurst also worked as the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

In his application letter, Hurst said during his tenure at Northmont, the school set multiple offensive school records, sent multiple receivers and quarterbacks to play college football and had a tremendous amount of success.

During his career, Hurst has taught and coached at the small college and high school level in Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin.

He played college football at Anderson and Franklin universities. Hurst has a bachelor’s degree from Franklin University and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton.

In his application letter, Hurst said, “As your head football coach we will win football games but I will never compromise my integrity or the values I will attempt to instill in the lives of the student athletes.

“I am enthusiastic, reliable, organized, hardworking, and motivated to move on to the next challenge in my coaching career. If you are looking for a young coach with a burning desire to establish a championship culture that helps transform the lives of student athletes, then I am your guy.”

