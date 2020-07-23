dayton-daily-news logo
X

Germantown woman indicted in child porn case

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
July 23, 2020

A Germantown woman was indicted Thursday on more than two-dozen charges in a child pornography case.

Whitney N. Clements, 34, is facing 26 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. She was ordered to appear Aug. 6 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Explore2 charged, arrested in Deerfield Twp. shooting

The charges involve one girl who is known to Clements, according to a spokeswoman from the county prosecutor’s office, who declined to say more because it is an ongoing case.

In Other News
1
Man indicted for murder in stabbing of 61-year-old Dayton man
2
‘Too many lives lost.’ Law enforcement teams up to reduce excessive...
3
Man, woman charged in Moraine motel bomb threat
4
Pair wanted in Riverside home invasion now in jail
5
Dayton man indicted in 2020 pursuit, crash that killed Vandalia teen in
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top