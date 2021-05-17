Girl playing outside suffers minor injuries after fight ends in gunfire in Harrison Twp.

A girl playing with other children outside in Harrison Township suffered minor injuries after she was grazed by gunfire when a large fight started, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl had grazing wounds on her hand and forehead and was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Palisades Drive around 10:50 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a large fight ending in gunfire. They then were called to a victim on Republic Drive.
Deputies found the girl with minor injuries. She said she was playing with other kids in front of the apartment when a fight between adults broke out, resulting in gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office.
The girl then ran home and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.
The Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. We will update this story as more information is released.