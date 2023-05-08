Go west? Tipp City agrees to discuss more development with township, schools

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Council made initial steps in exploring city development to the west, agreeing to discuss growth with Monroe Twp. trustees and the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools.
City Manager Tim Eggleston last week asked council if it, like the previous council that left office at the end of 2021, wants to “keep moving west, keep going.”
The discussion could begin with Monroe Twp. and the local school district or go beyond to include Union and/or Concord townships and the Troy City Schools, Eggleston said.
The discussion was suggested as the city “is running out of industrial (sites). There are very few parcels to develop east of Interstate 75,” Eggleston said. The area west of I-75 includes businesses including Abbott and Meijer Distribution.
“Do you want to stop at the border of Monroe?” Eggleston said of discussions. The city and township already partner on fire/EMS services, and the township trustees have suggested a look at a Joint Economic Development agreement. The JED would allow for income tax sharing.
Further industrial development to the west would require water and sewer studies that already have been discussed. Another water tower likely would be needed.
“I would like to set up some meetings and get an idea of what the township is doing and see if we can collaborate as far as expansion. I don’t want to stop,” said Councilman Ryan Liddy.
“One thing we don’t want is housing right up against industrial,” said Councilman Doug Slagel.
Council members suggested an initial discussion at the next meeting of the Tri-Agency, an informal gathering of city, township and school officials now held twice a year. The next meeting is in July.
“Nobody knows where it is going to lead; it isn’t going to happen overnight,” Eggleston said.
Flex building sparks debate
The council last week was split, 4-3, on a vote that approved a proposed flex building district to allow combined retail/warehousing businesses in the highway business and light industrial zoning districts. A minimum 40 percent of a building would need to be retail in the light industrial district, and a minimum 20 percent in the highway business district.
Supporters said the district reflects today’s retail market by allowing showroom space at the front and warehousing of product at the rear for customers to pick up after placing orders in person or electronically.
Opponents said they didn’t like the flex building option offered in all areas of the city with highway business and light industrial zoning. Their concern was too much space used for “warehousing.”
They wanted council to look at options such as allowing planned unit developments with each zoning use outlined, or special zoning districts for a particular business.
