Breaking: How often are child care centers sanctioned in Ohio? What our investigation found

Good day for an umbrella: Showers continue today, but sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday

Showers and a possible thunderstorm could hit the region before noon today and then showers will continue during the day. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Showers and a possible thunderstorm could hit the region before noon today and then showers will continue during the day. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
Local News
By
56 minutes ago
X

Showers and a possible thunderstorm could hit the region before noon today and then showers will continue during the day.

Temperatures will fall to around 44 degrees by 5 p.m. A west wind will be around 12 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

The high will be around 58 degrees today, with a low of 31 degrees.

Tonight it will be cloudy and winds around 7 mph.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

A warming trend begins Tuesday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night with an overnight low around 55 degrees.

In Other News
1
REDACTED: Government records are the people’s records
2
How often are child care centers sanctioned in Ohio? What our...
3
State audit shows Piqua Library overpaid director; mistake now...
4
Archdeacon: Sister Helen Prejean brings powerful stories of compassion...
5
Wind damages downtown Dayton building; Stratacache building ordered to...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.