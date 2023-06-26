X

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley to offer license reinstatement program

A license reinstatement program by Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley will be available to those with suspended licenses in the area in July.

The event will take place on July 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the main campus, located at 660 S. Main St. in Dayton.

The Dayton Clerk of Court is holding the clinic in partnership with the Miami Valley Community Action and other area courts, according to a statement from the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley.

Anyone whose driver’s license is currently suspended can attend this event to speak with a Dayton Clerk of Court to determine eligibility for the License Reinstatement Program.

Information will be provided regarding the status of the suspension and eligibility for the reinstatement program at the clinic.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, along with Goodwill Stores, support more than 40 programs and services that assist people with disabilities and other disadvantages to achieve independence, the statement said. For every revenue dollar retail outlets receive, 87 cents goes to Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley programs, the release added.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

