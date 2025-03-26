GOP bill to ban DEI, faculty strikes in public higher ed headed to governor

DeWine has 10 business days to make his decision.

If enacted, S.B. 1 would:

Ban diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on public college and university campuses and force current DEI initiatives to close, despite offering no definition of what actually constitutes a “DEI” initiative;

Allow the state to withhold funds for non-compliance with the bill;

Require universities to “Affirm and declare that the state institution will not encourage, discourage, require or forbid students, faculty, or administrators to endorse, assent to, or publicly express a given ideology, political stance, or view of a social policy, nor will the institution require students to do any of those things to obtain an undergraduate or post-graduate degree”;

Require students to take a state-designed American civics or history class before being awarded a bachelor’s degree;

Automatically eliminate any university degree program that awards fewer than five degrees per year on a three-year rolling average;

Prohibit full-time university faculty from striking;

Require state training for university trustees and reduce trustee terms from nine years to six.

Democrats, who have long known S.B. 1 would eventually be confirmed by the legislature, spent much of Wednesday urging DeWine to veto the bill.

At a press conference organized by the Democrat-only Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, Columbus-area high school student Michele Huang said the idea of DEI has been “misconstrued beyond comprehension.”

“What DEI is actually doing, as a student and as a student of color, is facilitating the conversations that need to be had in our public school system,” she said. She said her high school’s DEI efforts have helped students learn from diverse viewpoints and perspectives.

Under S.B. 1, schools would be blocked from establishing any new DEI scholarships and be required to close down their DEI offices and discontinue mandatory DEI training or orientations.

“They’re helping us have conversations that we need to be having because we can’t have them otherwise,” Huang said. “In current society, our political issues have become much more social and much more vitriolic, and it’s hard to have these conversations in normal spaces.”

Dayton Unit NAACP President Derrick Foward, who also spoke at the Democratic press conference, told this outlet that he expects the dismantling of DEI initiatives in Ohio to take away opportunities for Black youth and push diverse Ohioans to seek higher education in other states.

Republicans, on the other hand, continued to frame S.B. 1 as a much-needed shift for higher ed. Clark County Sen. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, called it a “quantum leap” forward.

“Parents and students will now have a more comfortable feeling that their public institution of higher learning will foster an environment of open and free expression for everyone,” Koehler said.

He rebuffed a Democratic argument that S.B. 1 promotes the opposite of diversity, equity and inclusion and noted that he merely believes in a different path to achieve those standards on public college campuses.

Sen. Michelle Reynolds, R-Canal Winchester, spoke on the Senate floor specifically to address Ohioans who are concerned that ending DEI will turn back the clock on racial progress.

“It’s not about exclusion. It’s about inclusion that transcends labels, because DEI has become a system that sorts us. It sorts us by race, by gender and by identity, creating a culture where we are defined by our categories instead of our characters,” Reynolds said. “That’s not real inclusion. That’s division with good intentions.”

