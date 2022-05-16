BreakingNews
US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in
Graduation season 2022: Find the big dates for local high schools

High school graduation season will look more normal this year, after two years with varying levels of COVID interference.

More than 50 schools will begin holding their graduation ceremonies this week. Newton High School hosted theirs on Sunday, May 15.

Miamisburg plans to hold their graduation outside and has two times scheduled for May 21. If the district is rained out on May 21, May 22 is the rain date.

Graduation dates

May 16: Chaminade Julienne

May 19: Kettering Fairmont, Stebbins, Cedarville

May 20: Fairborn, Carroll, Franklin, Bishop Fenwick, Greeneview

May 21: Centerville, Springboro, Miamisburg (tentative), Lebanon, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Tippecanoe, Alter, Dayton Regional STEM

May 22: Northmont, Beavercreek, Waynesville, Miamisburg (rain date)

May 23: Belmont, Meadowdale, Vandalia-Butler, Dixie

May 24: Trotwood-Madison

May 25: Xenia, Ponitz, Thurgood Marshall, Mound Street Academy

May 26: West Carrollton, Carlisle, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs, Twin Valley

May 27: Stivers, Dunbar, Milton-Union, Miami East, Piqua, Miami Valley School, Horizon Science Academy, Preble Shawnee, National Trail

May 28: Troy, Bethel, Brookville, Bradford, Troy Christian

May 29: Huber Heights Wayne, Covington, Dayton Christian, Lehman Catholic, Spring Valley Academy

May 31: Valley View, DECA

June 3: Tecumseh, Northridge

June 4: Eaton

June 7: Oakwood

