Graduation season 2022: Find the big dates for local high schools

High school graduation season will look more normal this year, after two years with varying levels of COVID interference.
More than 50 schools will begin holding their graduation ceremonies this week. Newton High School hosted theirs on Sunday, May 15.
Miamisburg plans to hold their graduation outside and has two times scheduled for May 21. If the district is rained out on May 21, May 22 is the rain date.
Graduation dates
May 16: Chaminade Julienne
May 19: Kettering Fairmont, Stebbins, Cedarville
May 20: Fairborn, Carroll, Franklin, Bishop Fenwick, Greeneview
May 21: Centerville, Springboro, Miamisburg (tentative), Lebanon, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Tippecanoe, Alter, Dayton Regional STEM
May 22: Northmont, Beavercreek, Waynesville, Miamisburg (rain date)
May 23: Belmont, Meadowdale, Vandalia-Butler, Dixie
May 24: Trotwood-Madison
May 25: Xenia, Ponitz, Thurgood Marshall, Mound Street Academy
May 26: West Carrollton, Carlisle, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs, Twin Valley
May 27: Stivers, Dunbar, Milton-Union, Miami East, Piqua, Miami Valley School, Horizon Science Academy, Preble Shawnee, National Trail
May 28: Troy, Bethel, Brookville, Bradford, Troy Christian
May 29: Huber Heights Wayne, Covington, Dayton Christian, Lehman Catholic, Spring Valley Academy
May 31: Valley View, DECA
June 3: Tecumseh, Northridge
June 4: Eaton
June 7: Oakwood
