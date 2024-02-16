Grand jury declines to indict troopers in deadly shootout in stolen semi chase

On Aug, 2 troopers responded to Terminal Drive after a semi-truck had been stopped in following a two-hour chase.

The incident started in London, Ohio, around 1 a.m. when a police officer stopped a minivan with no rear lights or visible registration. Rodney Helman, 54, and Elaine Helman, 51, fled during the traffic stop and went to a truck stop, where they stole a semi truck without a trailer that had a man inside, according to London police.

Rodney Helman shot the truck driver in the hand and the couple held him hostage, the prosecutor’s office said. They fled in the semi truck, hitting a London police cruiser.

The chase reached speeds of 60 to 65 mph before ending near U.S. 40. around 3:30 a.m.

OSHP’s Special Response Team and members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hostage and negotiation team responded and used cellphones to speak to the Helmans, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis previously said.

After more than four hours of negotiations, troopers approached the semi in attempt to free the hostage. Rodney Helman pointed his gun at troopers and fired a shot toward of them and three other troopers returned fire, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The hostage was able to escape the semi and troopers pulled the Helmans out of the semi to start providing aid. They were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Both had been shot once, according to the prosecutor’s office. The hostage had surgery for the gunshot wound to his hand.

Rodney Helman’s handgun was recovered from the semi. Ballistics confirmed it was fired at least twice, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the case. Special prosecutors from Franklin County reviewed the case and presented it to the grand jury.