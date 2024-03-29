Great Ohio Toy Show returns to Xenia this weekend

“It brings people into our community, especially Greene County,” said organizer Rob Eldridge, owner of Route 68 Toys in Xenia. “There’s people that’s come over from England ... Japan, Germany. I mean everywhere. There’s people already in from Wisconsin, from Texas, from California, from Tennessee, they’re already in town supporting the local toy shops.”

The event features more than 700 tables of toys “from every era you can imagine,” Eldridge said, including antique and vintage toys, modern toys, board games, Legos, and more.

The event also includes live music, about 10 food trucks, and, since the toy show falls on Easter Weekend this year, an Easter Egg hunt. There are 1,000 eggs spread around the seven buildings of the Greene County Fairgrounds, containing discount codes for the show or local toy shops, or other gift certificates.

After starting with only 150 tables in March 2020, the show has grown dramatically, drawing between 8,000 and 9,000 people in the last few years.

The best part, Eldridge said, is watching the different generations share what they played with as a child with their own children and grandchildren.

“The thrill is just seeing people going, ‘Oh my god I had that,’ or ‘Son, this is what Dad played with,” he said. “That’s the fun, seeing people with smiles on their faces, people happy.”

Cost of admission is $6 for adults, and free for children 10 and under. The Greene County Expo Center is located at 120 Fairground Road, Xenia.

“This is a wonderful, fun family event. This is a great time to get out and do something on Saturday with your family that’s inexpensive,” Eldridge said. “You have to experience it to appreciate it. If you come one time, you will make sure you come to the October show and every other show.”