Greater Dayton RTA offering free rides for Nov. 7 general election

16 minutes ago
The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is providing free rides system-wide to help people get to their polling locations on Tuesday.

“RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right,” RTA shared in a release. “Along with providing thousands of riders with daily transportation to work, medical appointments and other activities, this Election Day program ensures the polls remain accessible for all.”

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, RTA’s official real-time information and trip-planning mobile application, to find the bus stop nearest to their polling location, according to RTA.

ExploreVisit our Voter Guide for information on candidates in local races

Dayton area voters can find their polling location on the Montgomery County Board of Elections website.

These free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services. The RTA has been providing free transportation for all elections since 2018.

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

