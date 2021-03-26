Greene County crews to clear damage after overnight storms close roads

Greene County crews will be working today to clean up damage from overnight storms, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.
The county received multiple calls about downed trees overnight and will work to clear damage while monitoring for any additional issues today.
The engineer’s office reported road closures on Grinnell Road between Clifton and Bryan Park roads and on Social Row Road between Elm Tree and Wilmington Dayton roads.
Trebein Road south of Ludlow Road is open, but delays should be expected as crews clean up storm damage.