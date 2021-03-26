X

Greene County crews to clear damage after overnight storms close roads

Road work is planned on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Twp. tonight, which will result in lane closures.
Road work is planned on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Twp. tonight, which will result in lane closures.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Greene County crews will be working today to clean up damage from overnight storms, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

The county received multiple calls about downed trees overnight and will work to clear damage while monitoring for any additional issues today.

ExploreNear-tornado-speed winds overnight: How strong were winds in your area?

The engineer’s office reported road closures on Grinnell Road between Clifton and Bryan Park roads and on Social Row Road between Elm Tree and Wilmington Dayton roads.

Trebein Road south of Ludlow Road is open, but delays should be expected as crews clean up storm damage.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.