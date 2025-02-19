Greene County eyeing state funds to demolish old county jail

Ohio’s brownfield remediation program, which sets aside money to clean up hazardous chemicals or substances, perform demolition, or otherwise turn properties around the state into viable places for economic development.

The program, administered by the Ohio Department of Development, has $50 million available statewide this year.

“It’s a rather expedient and competitive process,” Brad Ruwe of the Dinsmore and Shohl law firm told the county commissioners.

The Greene County Jail is still in use as a detention facility, and the county is still responsible for its day-to-day operations as part of the agreement with the CIC.

The jail, built more than 50 years ago, has been under a consent decree for about 35 years, which prevents overcrowding. Several functions of the jail have been retrofitted due to the state of the building, and one sally port is unusable due to a crumbling foundation.

Greene County’s facilities master plan calls for demolishing the downtown jail and the adjacent county administration building, and replacing both with facilities that would house much of the county services, including those that are on Ledbetter Road. This would not only make county services more centrally located in downtown Xenia, but would also open up the county’s Ledbetter Road campus for businesses.

The master facilities plan estimates the demolition cost for both facilities at $1.5 million.

The new jail, called the Greene County Gene Fischer Correctional Center, is being constructed on Greene Way Boulevard on the west side of Xenia, and is expected to be completed this November. Sheriff’s Office staff plan to move into their new facilities this fall.