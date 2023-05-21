Greene County Public Library shares new look at Xenia library renovation

The renovated maker space, formerly two spaces on the second floor, will be expanded and moved to the ground floor, with “stretch space” for programming, library officials said.

Since the renovation’s start in February, Xenia library programs have continued at the REACH Center on Progress Drive, and book circulation has remained available on Market Street with limited interruption to library access and Spark Place, he said.

Xenia will open a “mini library” in July, which will library services such as Spark Place, a browsing section, computers, printing services, and more.

“We knew our community needed and expected non-stop library services throughout the renovation,” said Colón. “Libraries are built for access, and, thanks to the great work of our team, we made sure that the best services remain available throughout this renovation.”

“We realize how much this will benefit patrons in the long term but have not lost sight of how it affects them in the short term,” he said.

The full construction project is estimated to take 20 months, and the library is scheduled to reopen in January of 2025.