Greene County signs for guaranteed maximum price in new jail project

Better facilities, including flex beds for inmates, expected to improve conditions for corrections officers as well as inmates

By
15 minutes ago
The Greene County Commissioners approved a contract for the guaranteed maximum price of the Greene County jail at their regular meeting last week, expected to bring the project in under its $76 million budget.

The Greene County Commission chose a project delivery method for the Greene County Gene Fischer Correctional Center called a Construction Manager at Risk, in which a construction manager oversees the project from design to construction close-out, delivering it within a guaranteed maximum price.

The guaranteed maximum price for the entire jail project is just over $74,880,000, with the construction itself coming in at just over $57,081,000. The $74 million number builds in unforeseen costs that may arise in construction, officials said Thursday.

The final plan for the jail, located next to the existing Adult Detention Center on Greene Way Boulevard in Xenia includes 250 beds and two additional “flex units,” totaling 24 beds, which can be used for medical, overflow, or other purposes.

The new jail will also include better locker and break rooms for corrections officers, as well as safety enhancements for county staff.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

These safety enhancements are important for corrections staff, County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said, as there can sometimes be one corrections officer for every 60 inmates at the Adult Detention Center.

County officials also believe that the shortage of corrections officers in Greene County may abate once the new jail is constructed and facilities are improved.

The county cut roughly $1 million from the Sheriff’s Department budget for 2024 — money budgeted in previous years for corrections officers’ salaries — as positions have consistently gone unfilled.

“If they get filled, we’re happy to restore that (million),” Huddleson said, adding that budgeting that much money for unhired officers doesn’t make sense.

Huddleson noted that the budget cut doesn’t affect the Sheriff’s ability to hire staff, or reduce the number of officers that could be hired.

Groundbreaking on the county jail was held in October, and the facility is expected to be complete in 2025.

