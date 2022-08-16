Greene County to host scam recognition and prevention events at senior centers

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes and Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger will present and local attorney David Peterson will speak about estate planning to family members who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.

“Unfortunately, financial fraud involving elderly victims is growing, and the use of the internet to target people through online services and social media is commonplace,” Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said in a press release. “There are many ways to steal personal information, such as social security numbers, which could lead to draining the bank or investment account of a senior citizen. I am committed to educating the vulnerable members of our community as to these scams in order to prevent the victimization of the elderly.”