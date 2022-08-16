Greene County to host scam recognition and prevention events at senior centers

The Greene County Council on Aging will be hosting educational presentations about scam recognition and prevention at local senior centers.
Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes and Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger will present and local attorney David Peterson will speak about estate planning to family members who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.
“Unfortunately, financial fraud involving elderly victims is growing, and the use of the internet to target people through online services and social media is commonplace,” Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said in a press release. “There are many ways to steal personal information, such as social security numbers, which could lead to draining the bank or investment account of a senior citizen. I am committed to educating the vulnerable members of our community as to these scams in order to prevent the victimization of the elderly.”
The Beavercreek Senior Center presentation is completely booked, according to the press release. Remaining presentations can be found at:
- Xenia Adult Recreation & Services Center: Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.
- Bellbrook Senior Center: Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m.
- Jamestown Senior Center: Sept. 13 at noon
- Cedarville Senior Center: Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.
- Yellow Springs Senior Center: Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.
A spot can be reserved by calling the senior center or the Greene County Council on Aging at 937-376-5486
About the Author