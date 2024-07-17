Gunshot victim goes to Dayton fire station for help

Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

Dayton police Sgt. Philip Watts said the gunshot victim was a 33-year-old man whose injury was not life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677), or to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).