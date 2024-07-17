Gunshot victim goes to Dayton fire station for help

A gunshot victim arrived at a Dayton Fire Department station late Wednesday morning seeking help.
The man walked in just before 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station 13 at 1723 W. Third St., after he was shot in the area of West Second and North Antioch streets, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital.
Dayton police Sgt. Philip Watts said the gunshot victim was a 33-year-old man whose injury was not life-threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677), or to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).
