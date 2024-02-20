Harbor Freight to open new location in Englewood

According to Development Director Bill Singer, Harbor Freight will be situated on the shopping plaza’s easternmost side, nearest to Main Street. This unit of the building was previously occupied by Aldi before the grocer relocated to 1190 S. Main St. in 2016.

Other stores in the shopping plaza include Fox’s Pizza Den, Subway, Planet Fitness, Family Dollar, and Goodwill.

“The city of Englewood is excited to have a new retail business within Northmont Plaza, as Harbor Freight will provide diverse shopping options for our residents,” Singer said Tuesday.

Construction has begun at the location and the store is expected to open this spring, the company said in a press release. An official opening date is not yet available.

The store is expected to bring between 25 to 30 new jobs, including permanent and seasonal positions.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search Englewood, Ohio.

Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Based in California, Harbor Freight opened its first store in 1980. The company now operates more than 1,400 locations across the U.S.