Harrison Twp. man charged in Dayton shooting that killed man, seriously injured woman

Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dayton police responded to a house in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue on a reported shooting.

A woman called 911 and said she was shot in the mouth, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the head and a woman who had been shot multiple times, according to court documents.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released as of Monday morning.

Medics transported the woman to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said last week.

Investigators found video reportedly showing Jackson walking in and out of the house.

“Phone records confirm that the defendant called the victim multiple times before he arrived and walked in,” an affidavit read. “The defendant was arrested after the living victim picked him out as the shooter.”

Jackson denied being at the house the night of the shooting, according to court records.

Dayton police arrested Jackson Friday morning in Harrison Twp. He has a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.