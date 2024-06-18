BreakingNews
4 accused of stealing $157,000 in Apple watches at The Greene plead guilty

Harrison Twp. man indicted, accused of shooting man in the leg in Trotwood

Crime & Law
By
51 minutes ago
X

A man indicted Monday is accused of shooting another man in the leg more than a year ago in Trotwood.

Walter Wesley Lowe, 24, of Harrison Twp. was issued a summons to appear for his July 2 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Trotwood police responded Feb. 9, 2023, to 506 W. Main St. for a shooting.

Lowe reportedly shot a man in the leg with a handgun, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in Trotwood.

He is free on $25,000 bond on electronic home detention, court records show.

In Other News
1
4 accused of stealing $157,000 in Apple watches at The Greene plead...
2
Dayton man accused of setting fire at Amazon facility in Union indicted...
3
Middletown man accused of posing as officer had handcuffs, NYPD patch...
4
3 juveniles injured in shooting in Harrison Twp.
5
‘Reckless gunfire’ at Dayton bar leaves 1 injured, vehicles, building...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top