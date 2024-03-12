Harrison Twp. names first woman to serve as next administrator

“As someone deeply passionate about community development and public service, I am honored to join Harrison Twp. as the next administrator,” Meadows said. “I’m eager to work hand-in-hand with our elected leaders and talented staff to address the needs of our residents and foster a thriving environment for all.”

Meadows will succeed Kris McClinick, who resigned late last year after more than 20 years with the township to take a position in Clermont County.

She has more than 20 years of public administrative experience, most recently as community development director for the city of Springfield.

Meadows earned a master’s in public administration and bachelor’s in political science and management from Wittenberg University in Springfield.