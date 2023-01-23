Harrison Twp. names new fire chief

After a long search, Harrison Twp. has hired a new fire chief.
Michael Crist, a battalion chief for the Harrison Twp. Fire Department who served as interim chief following the retirement of Fire Chief Mark Lynch in July 2022, will now have the job permanently, the township announced in a release.
Crist began his fire service career in 2000 as a volunteer.
He started his career with Harrison Twp. in 2001 as a part-time firefighter/EMT and in 2002 was promoted to a full-time firefighter paramedic.
He earned a degree in EMS and fire administration, and had received numerous certifications before he was promoted in 2007 to the rank of lieutenant.
In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of battalion chief and has also served as the fire department’s training officer, EMS manager and grant administrator.
“During his career, Crist has been recognized with numerous awards and commendations from multiple fire departments throughout the region. Crist is an active fire, EMS and rescue instructor throughout the state and an advocate for firefighter safety and survival. He has been an instrumental in some of the advancements of firefighting gear through executive councils in gear development,” the township’s website states.
