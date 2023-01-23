Harrison Twp. names new fire chief

He earned a degree in EMS and fire administration, and had received numerous certifications before he was promoted in 2007 to the rank of lieutenant.

In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of battalion chief and has also served as the fire department’s training officer, EMS manager and grant administrator.

“During his career, Crist has been recognized with numerous awards and commendations from multiple fire departments throughout the region. Crist is an active fire, EMS and rescue instructor throughout the state and an advocate for firefighter safety and survival. He has been an instrumental in some of the advancements of firefighting gear through executive councils in gear development,” the township’s website states.