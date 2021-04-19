Harrison Twp. police levy on May 4 ballot

The township’s total 2021 police budget is $6.1 million, of which $5.1 million is a contract with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for 36.5 positions, McClintick said.

The township has two other police levies that when combined with the one up for renewal total 23 mills, according to the township.

The sheriff’s Harrison Twp. substation is located at 5945 North Dixie Drive and the township is divided into patrol beats: Shiloh, Meadowdale, Ft. McKinley and two in the Northridge area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

McClintick said surveys of township residents show they are satisfied with the Sheriff’s Office handling of township police duties.

“We have a 50-plus-year relationship with the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “We hear constantly from our citizens that they’re happy with the services so that’s why we continue to use them for police services.”