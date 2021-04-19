Harrison Twp. police levy on May 4 ballot

Harrison Twp. trustees are asking township voters to renew and make permanent a 6-mill levy to help pay for police services.
The levy, if passed during the May 4 election, will continue to bring in nearly $1.4 million annually for the next five years to pay for police services, including for staffing and equipment like radios and vehicles along with fuel, according to Harrison Twp. Administrator Kris McClintick.
Homeowners would not see an increase from what they currently pay in property taxes, McClintick said.
The measure would cost the homeowner of a $100,000 house $183.75, which is the current level, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.
Voters in 2016 approved the levy for five years in 2016 and will become permanent if passed in May, according to the Auditor’s Office.
The township’s total 2021 police budget is $6.1 million, of which $5.1 million is a contract with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for 36.5 positions, McClintick said.
The township has two other police levies that when combined with the one up for renewal total 23 mills, according to the township.
The sheriff’s Harrison Twp. substation is located at 5945 North Dixie Drive and the township is divided into patrol beats: Shiloh, Meadowdale, Ft. McKinley and two in the Northridge area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
McClintick said surveys of township residents show they are satisfied with the Sheriff’s Office handling of township police duties.
“We have a 50-plus-year relationship with the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “We hear constantly from our citizens that they’re happy with the services so that’s why we continue to use them for police services.”