Have an idea for I-675 Wilmington Pike interchange improvements? TID looking for ideas

Several state and local entities are evaluating alternatives for improvements to the Interstate 675 and Wilmington Pike interchange.

Public information meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Sinclair Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville, and at noon July 18 via a virtual public meeting here.

The project is necessary to address congestion and safety, said Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District Director Crystal Corbin.

The MCTID, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Greene County Engineer’s Office, city of Centerville and Sugarcreek Twp. welcome questions and comments from the public regarding the project, Corbin said.

“To ensure the proposed project is viable and successful, we are asking all those interested to attend and participate in the upcoming public meetings,” she said in a release. “We want your comments regarding the social, environmental, and economic impacts of this proposed project.”

Also appreciated, Corbin said, would be any information the public may have on the existence of cultural resources, ecological resources , or hazardous materials within the project area.

All materials presented during the in-person meeting and the virtual public meeting will be the same. Materials will be available on the project website, www.mctid.org/i-675-wilmington-pike-interchange-project, immediately following the virtual meeting.

Feedback from the community will assist the project team in decision making. The public may provide comments until Aug. 18 via the public meetings, by calling 614-530-0884, emailing ccorbin@mctid.or via the project website.

All comments carry equal weight regardless of how they are submitted, Corbin said.