Have an opinion on next Dayton Public Schools superintendent? Community input meetings announced

Dayton Public Schools has officially announced the search for the next superintendent.

The district will hold two meetings to gather community input. The meetings will be Monday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 15, both from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

On Nov. 6, the district will hold an in-person meeting at River’s Edge Montessori, 108 Linwood St., Dayton. The second meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.

“The selection of the superintendent is a critical decision for our district,” said Board President Chrisondra Goodwine. “We believe that involving our families, students, staff, and our DPS community is essential to making the best decision for our district’s future.”

The district said in a press release the information from the meetings will play a pivotal role in the selection process.

The district said staff focus groups will be held on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.

In addition, a survey will be available soon to allow parents, students, staff and community members to express their thoughts and opinions on the superintendent search process, district officials said. This survey will be distributed on the district’s social media and website. The survey will close Nov. 27.

“We want to ensure that the Dayton Public Schools Superintendent embodies the values, vision, and priorities of the Dayton Public School District and Dayton community,” Goodwine said.

The search process will run through March/April of next year, with the goal of the selected superintendent starting next July 1.

Dayton Public’s school board hired Alma Advisory Group to find the next superintendent. The contract says DPS will pay Alma $65,600, plus travel and expenses, with the total amount not to exceed $75,000. The next superintendent’s salary is anticipated to be about $205,000, according to the contract.