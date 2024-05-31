Have you seen missing Dayton woman?

BreakingNews
1 minute ago
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for a 60-year-old Dayton woman who walked away from her home and has not returned.

Nyirangorore Modesta is described as a Black woman who stands 5 feet 4 inches, weighs 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress and carrying a handbag.

She walked away from her home at 7 a.m. Friday and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

