Have you seen this man? Alert issued for missing 72-year-old in Montgomery County

15 minutes ago
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man who left his Clayton home Wednesday morning and failed to return.

Robert Williams drove away from his home on Stonewall Circle around 9 a.m. and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for his safety.

Williams is approximately 6′1 and weighs about 198 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Ohio registration FYY8348.

Anyone with information about Willliams’ location should call 911.

