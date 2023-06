Dayton police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 68-year-old man who walked away from his home Tuesday morning and hasn’t returned.

Earstin Allen left his Cornell Ridge Drive residence around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. He has memory issues and police are concerned for his safety.

Allen is 6′2″ and weighs approximatey 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Allen should call 911.