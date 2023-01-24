BreakingNews
Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies seek SUV after shots fired into Washington Twp. residence
Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies seek SUV after shots fired into Washington Twp. residence

Local News
By , Staff Writer
10 minutes ago

Deputies in Washington Twp. are looking for a white SUV in connection to a shooting into a residence.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting into a habitation in the area of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews on Friday, according to a press release from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

An unknown person reportedly fired three rounds into a house from a white moving vehicle and fled the area.

A nearby neighbor’s surveillance video revealed a possible lead involving a white mid-sized SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has any information about this van or the incident, please contact Detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937- 222-STOP (7867).

