Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies seek SUV after shots fired into Washington Twp. residence

Deputies in Washington Twp. are looking for a white SUV in connection to a shooting into a residence.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting into a habitation in the area of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews on Friday, according to a press release from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
An unknown person reportedly fired three rounds into a house from a white moving vehicle and fled the area.
A nearby neighbor’s surveillance video revealed a possible lead involving a white mid-sized SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.
If anyone has any information about this van or the incident, please contact Detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937- 222-STOP (7867).
