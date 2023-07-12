Have you seen Warren County woman, 72, missing since June?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday for a 72-year-old Warren County woman who has not been seen since June 21.
Nancy O’Hara, is white, stands 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen at 2 a.m. June 21 driving away from her home on Franklin-Trenton Road in Franklin Twp., and could possibly be traveling with her pets.
Her vehicle is a red 2016 Toyota Corolla with Ohio license plate CATSOH.
There is no information on whether O’Hara takes medications or suffers from any medical conditions.
Anyone who spots O’Hara or her car is urged to call 911.
In Other News
1
Troy school levy: Board finalizes details of November ballot issue
2
Uniting industry and Air Force, Life Cycle Industry Days kicks off July...
3
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both soar, now at a combined $1.2...
4
These 33 Air Force jobs no longer qualify for monthly bonuses
5
COMMUNITY GEMS: New Carlisle man’s efforts help grow garden, community
About the Author