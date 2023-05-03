Hazmat team called to Troy after reported diesel spill

Miami County’s hazmat team was called to Troy Tuesday afternoon after a homeowner reported a smell of diesel in a drainage ditch behind their house.
According to Troy Police Sgt. Jeff Waite, the fire department responded to the scene and then called for the hazmat team.
Miami County dispatchers said that the diesel smell was reported at 5:55 p.m.
He said that crews had traced the diesel to the Great Miami River, but as of 10 p.m. were still working to find the source and cleanup efforts were ongoing.
The sergeant added that there had been no injuries reported and that no roads had been closed due to the leak and cleanup.
