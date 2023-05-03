BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on state, local races and issues
X

Hazmat team called to Troy after reported diesel spill

Local News
By
41 minutes ago
Spill traced to Great Miami River; Source unknown, cleanup ongoing

Miami County’s hazmat team was called to Troy Tuesday afternoon after a homeowner reported a smell of diesel in a drainage ditch behind their house.

ExploreDayton search for missing 7-year-old boy: Crews plan dam as river level falls

According to Troy Police Sgt. Jeff Waite, the fire department responded to the scene and then called for the hazmat team.

Miami County dispatchers said that the diesel smell was reported at 5:55 p.m.

He said that crews had traced the diesel to the Great Miami River, but as of 10 p.m. were still working to find the source and cleanup efforts were ongoing.

The sergeant added that there had been no injuries reported and that no roads had been closed due to the leak and cleanup.

In Other News
1
Dayton City Commission: 2 incumbents, 2 contenders survive; Esrati...
2
Tax levies approved in Trotwood, Washington Twp., Miami Twp.; rejected...
3
School levies: Voters reject all four large Montgomery County school...
4
Rettich wins Miamisburg Municipal Court judge nomination
5
Troy mayor election: Oda narrowly defeats fellow Republican Lutz, 50.7...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top