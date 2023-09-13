‘Heavy fire’ seen coming from house on Valley Street in Dayton

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in a house in the 1800 block of Valley Street in Dayton.

According to the fire department in a social media post, one of the crews reported seeing heavy fire coming from a one and a half story home.

Valley Street was closed as crews worked. Crews at the scene said that everyone was out of the building safely and multiple searches didn’t find anyone else.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Trotwood Main Street access finally restored after year-plus bridge...
2
‘They’re not being heard:” Mayor announces new youth commission in...
3
Self-inflicted shooting outside Lebanon Police Department under...
4
Perales won’t seek another Greene County commissioner term
5
Tipp City school board member said she ‘regrets’ giving Nazi salute

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top