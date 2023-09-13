‘Heavy fire’ seen coming from house on Valley Street in Dayton

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in a house in the 1800 block of Valley Street in Dayton.

According to the fire department in a social media post, one of the crews reported seeing heavy fire coming from a one and a half story home.

Valley Street was closed as crews worked. Crews at the scene said that everyone was out of the building safely and multiple searches didn’t find anyone else.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.