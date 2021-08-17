Fire destroys Dayton home, no injuries reported

A Tuesday morning fire destroyed a home in near the intersection of West Grand and Ferguson avenues in Dayton.
Two people were home when the fire started, but were able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported. The house is a total loss.
Clouds of smoke could be seen in Dayton Tuesday morning as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
Flames were coming from the roof and front of the home as crews pour water onto it.
Crews were able to protected neighboring homes from catching fire.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
