Here are the Warren County locations to dispose of prescription drugs on Saturday

Lebanon: Kroger parking lot.

Kroger parking lot. Clearcreek Twp.: Clearcreek Twp. Police Headquarters on Bunnell Hill Road.

Clearcreek Twp. Police Headquarters on Bunnell Hill Road. Springboro: Springboro Municipal Building.

Springboro Municipal Building. Carlisle: Carlisle police station.

Carlisle police station. Franklin: Franklin City Building.

Franklin City Building. Waynesville: Waynesville Police Department

Waynesville Police Department Mason: Warren County Drug Task Force at the Kroger on Terra Firma Drive

Warren County Drug Task Force at the Kroger on Terra Firma Drive Hamilton Twp.: Hamilton Twp. Police Station

During the last National Drug Take Back day in October, there were 4,340 law enforcement agencies participating operating 4,902 collection sites. Aboth 324 tons of unwanted prescription drugs were collected nationally by law enforcement agencies, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Since the national program started in 2010, the DEA has collected 8,318 tons of unwanted prescription drugs. STAFF REPORT

SPRINGBORO

Shred-It Day set for May 20 at North Park

It’s time to get rid of those old bills, checkbooks and other papers that you’ve been saving. Bring the items to the City of Springboro and Clearcreek Township Free Shred-It Day, 9 a.m. – noon—or until trucks are full: Saturday, May 20 at North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail. For more information, call 937-748-4343 or visit ci.springboro.oh.us.

Please follow these guidelines:

• Bring papers to be shredded in cardboard boxes

or other containers—plastic bags are not accepted.

• City staff will remove the items from your car. This will keep the line moving.

• We will accept household shredding only. This event is not for businesses.

• Proof of residency required. This event is for City of Springboro and Clearcreek Township residents.

TIP: The first hour tends to be the busiest, so avoid that line and come a little later.

For more information, call 937-748-4343. CONTRIBUTED